Nashville arson suspect arrested on attempted murder charge in Robertson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 22-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a Nashville duplex has been arrested in Robertson County on an attempted murder charge, according to investigators.

Online jail records show Justin Webb was booked into the Robertson County jail around 7 a.m. Tuesday on multiple charges.

Coopertown police arrested Webb, but have not disclosed the basis for the attempted murder charge.

Justin Webb (Courtesy: Robertson County Sheriff’s Office)

The Nashville Fire Department had asked for the public’s help locating Webb, stating he was a suspect in a fire that was set intentionally around 4 a.m. Monday at a duplex on Brick Church Pike at Westchester Drive.

First responders said two people jumped from a second-story window to escape the fire.

One was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation, while the other was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a foot injury, according to firefighters.

Fire investigators said Webb, the third resident of the duplex unit, had left the scene before firefighters arrived and they were unable to locate him.

The fire department said Webb was wanted for questioning and was considered a suspect in the arson.

Webb remains in the Robertson County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, felony reckless endangerment and possession of stolen property.