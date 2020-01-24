Nashville 6th grader charged with carrying blank pistol to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police have charged a 6th grader from Head Middle School with bringing a pistol which turned out to be a blank gun onto campus.

According to authorities, a School Resource Officer received word from another student that the 11-year-old might have had a gun on campus Thursday. The officer and school administrators stopped the student Friday morning.

The pistol was found in the student’s right front pants pocket.

The 6th grader admitted that he brought the blank gun to school Wednesday and Thursday as well as Friday. It did not contain any blank rounds.

The investigation is continuing into how he got the pistol.