Naked man accused of swinging belt at tourists in Nashville park bathroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 66-year-old repeat offender is accused of getting naked and scaring tourists in a restroom Friday morning at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

According to an arrest warrant, a custodian called police to report a man creating a disturbance in a park bathroom. The paperwork states she told officers the man was naked and speaking gibberish, while also swinging a belt and throwing objects, scaring tourists who were attempting to use the restroom.

When police arrived, the bathroom was cleared, as the officer tried to convince the suspect to get dressed. A tour bus arrived 40 minutes later and police said they forcefully removed him from the restroom and took him into custody.

Odell Crump (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The suspect, identified by police as Odell Crump, was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $1,500.

Online court records show Crump has been arrested on more than 20 charges in 2019. Most of those charges have been dropped.

