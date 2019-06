A Murfreesboro woman has been arrested in the weekend shooting death of a Grundy County man in Warren County.

Kate Prichard, 27, was booked Sunday into the Warren County jail on a charge of criminal homicide, jail records show.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Prichard shot and killed Dennis Carter on Saturday night outside of a building that houses the Rebel motorcycle group.

Both were members of the group, deputies said.

No further details were immediately released.