Murfreesboro Police searching for three missing persons

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police Department is currently looking for three people missing from the area, all unrelated to each other.

Jennifer Leigh Anderson, 30, was last seen on October 5 at the Clarion Inn Hotel on Old Fort Parkway. She was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for an evaluation. Once at the hospital, she left without being discharged.

Shaun Allen, 28, last spoke with his sister on September 30, 2020 while he was standing near an Outback Steakhouse restaurant on Old Fort Parkway. Allen left the area and hasn’t been seen or heard from since. His sister attempted to contact him through Facebook with no success. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds.

Joshua David Layne, 45, left the Windcrest Apartments on East Castle walking after arguing with his girlfriend on September 28. Layne is considered suicidal, has bipolar disorder and suffers from depression and schizophrenia. Layne is also known to stay at a homeless camp on occasion.

All three of the missing persons have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as missing and endangered.

If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to call Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5514.