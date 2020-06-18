Murfreesboro Police searching for missing teen with medical issues

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who is bipolar and also suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and oppositional defiant disorder (ODD).

According to investigators, Dimitry Jones was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at his home on Patricia Circle. He is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt.

If you have seen Jones or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Murfreesboro Police Department at (615) 893-1311.

