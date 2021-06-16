Murfreesboro police searching for man who stole gun accessories from store

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole gun accessories from a store.

Police say the gun accessories stolen include a 30-round magazine. The items were stolen from the Sportsman Warehouse, located on Thompson Lane.

The suspect reportedly concealed the items and left the store without paying for them. He was gone by the time officers arrived at the store.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email tips to crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.