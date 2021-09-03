Murfreesboro police searching for black Mercedes involved in hit-and-run crash that caused power outage

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Murfreesboro are searching for the driver of a black Mercedes that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that caused a widespread power outage Friday.

According to police, at around 11:15 a.m., the Mercedes hit a white GMC 2500 work truck, hit a guy wire and damaged a TVA transmission pole and equipment on Boyd Drive near Tabitha Street. The crash caused a widespread power outage in the Blackman and Gateway areas.

The Mercedes left the scene of the crash.

Dozens of Murfreesboro police officers directed traffic at various intersections because of the outage. The traffic signals along Medical Center Parkway and Old Fort Parkway were out for several hours while TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric worked to restore power.

Anyone who sees the Mercedes or knows the driver should call police at 615-893-1311 or email crimetips@murfreesborotn.gov.