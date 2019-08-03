Murfreesboro police say 105 car break-ins happened in just over two weeks

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a little over two weeks, Murfreesboro police say they’ve had 105 car break-ins.

The break-ins were recorded from July 14 to August 2 and happened all across the city. The spike represents a 36% increase from the past two summers. In nearly all of the cases, cars were left unlocked,

“Which usually points to your juvenile offenders because there not taking the time to smash windows because it calls attention to them,” said Sergeant Tommy Massey of the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Sgt. Massey said the juvenile behavior is nothing new,

They go around, they check these unlocked doors and if the car is unlocked its a jackpot.”

Of the 105 break-ins, police say four guns and a rifle were stolen. Sgt. Massey said some of the recent car break-ins have led to a few stolen cars,

“We’ve seen in adjoining jurisdictions that a lot of these stolen cars are being used to commit other carjackings, robberies and unfortunately are being used to commit other murders as well.”

Murfreesboro Police hope the uptick reminds community members to put their Park Smart campaign in action. The campaign encourages drivers to hide their belongings, lock their cars and take their keys.