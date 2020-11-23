Murfreesboro police looking for woman accused of credit card fraud

Murfreesboro police are looking for a woman accused of using stolen credit cards to make more than $7,000 in purchases.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are looking for a woman accused of using stolen credit cards to make more than $7,000 in purchases.

According to police, the woman stole the victim’s wallet from her purse on November 15. Police believe the wallet may have been stolen at the Publix on Franklin Road.

The suspect then used the woman’s credit cards at Sam’s Club on John R. Rice Boulevard. Police say the woman made multiple purchases, totaling $7,020.32.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Rice at the Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5550.