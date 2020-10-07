Murfreesboro police looking for suspect after double shooting

Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a double shooting in Murfreesboro Tuesday evening.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a double shooting in Murfreesboro Tuesday evening.

Murfreesboro police responded to the 400 block of S. University Avenue near State Street just after 7 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male and female shot. Both victims were treated on the scene and transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Detectives are looking for a suspect. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Albert Miles, III, at (629) 201-5613 or email 0856@murfreesborotn.gov.

