Murfreesboro Police looking for man who seriously injured a woman with car

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a man after a woman was seriously injured with a car Thursday morning.  

Murfreesboro Police are looking for a man wanted on charges of aggravated assault with a vehicle that caused serious bodily harm. They say the incident happened in Midtown Estates Apartments around 10 a.m.  

The man was seen driving a white SUV with a sunroof and luggage rack. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Tommy Roberts at (629) 201-5517 or Detective Michael Yates at (629) 201-5519. 

