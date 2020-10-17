Murfreesboro police looking for Lowe’s theft suspects

Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing tools from a Murfreesboro Lowe’s store.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for two suspects who are accused of stealing tools from a Lowe’s in Murfreesboro on October 13.

According to police, a man and woman entered the store and stole a Husqvarna chainsaw and a DeWalt toolset just before 2 p.m. The man allegedly lifted his shirt to show a store employee he was armed and warned them not to come any closer.

Police say they placed the items in the back of a black truck and left in a black four-door sedan. A man then exited a silver truck, removed the items from the black truck, and returned to the silver truck. He then left the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective James Wilkinson at (629) 201-5612.