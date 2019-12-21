Murfreesboro police looking for ‘Donkey Kick Burglar’

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are looking for a serial burglar who smashes his way into convenience stores by kicking in the glass.

Police call him the “Donkey Kick Burglar” because he turns around and kicks backward to break into businesses.

“Grabbed some money and just run away,” said Pragnesh Patel, a store clerk at M&S Market in Murfreesboro.

Surveillance video shows the burglar kicking his way into M&S on Dec. 11, stealing $1,200 to $1,300 in cash.

“We struggle a lot here, you know,” Patel said. “Small business, like neighborhood business.”

It’s a big loss for the small store just getting back on its feet after another break-in a few weeks ago.

“This is the second time at this store in one month,” Patel said.

Murfreesboro police say the Donkey Kick Burglar has hit nearly 30 stores since September.

Fourteen stores were hit in Murfreesboro; 13 in Shelbyville; 1 in Nolensville and 1 in Smyrna.

The thief usually wears a mask and dark hoodie during the burglaries.

Patel says he runs the store with his wife and since the break-in, his family has been on high alert.

“I’m scared too,” he said.