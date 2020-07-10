Murfreesboro Police investigating two separate shootings

(Source: Murfreesboro Police Department)

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police are investigating after two separate unrelated shootings occurred in the city on Thursday evening, with one person killed in one of the shootings.

The first shooting occurred on the 1500 block of NE Broad Street around 7:42 p.m. Investigators believe that the shooting was a possible road rage incident, and one person was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital. Police are searching for the suspect’s vehicle, a blue Dodge Ram 4-door with a West Virginia license plate.

The second shooting occurred at a home on Maylon Drive around 7:45 p.m. One person was shot and taken to an area hospital after a fight with a group of people in the backyard, the male victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police are searching for the suspect who left the scene, but no description of the suspect was immediately provided to News 2.

Both shootings are still under investigation. If you have any information that may aid investigators, contact Murfreesboro Police Department at (629) 201-5523.

