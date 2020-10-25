Murfreesboro Police investigating fatal overnight shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has died after being shot in Murfreesboro early Saturday morning.

Police say officers were dispatched to the intersection of Stonewall Blvd. and N. Tennessee Blvd. at around 12:50 a.m. after people claimed they heard gunshots in the area.

Near the intersection, officers found 22-year-old Blake Boulton suffering from a gunshot wound inside his 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. Paramedics treated Boulton for his injuries, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. They are also asking anyone who lives in the area with home surveillance video to assist them.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Detective Albert Miles, III at 615-201-5513 or email 0856@murfreesborotn.gov.