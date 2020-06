NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was critically injured during an apparent drug-related robbery and shooting on the 1200 block of Joseph Avenue earlier this month has died.

Investigators say 48-year-old Ibrahim Oruc of California was one of three people who met two men at a short-term rental property on June 1. Once inside, there was a fight between the two groups and one of the men pulled out a gun and ordered Oruc and the two others to the ground. Oruc reportedly attempted to run away when the gunman shot him in the torso.