Murfreesboro Police investigate deadly shooting

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro Police said a man is dead and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting that took place early Sunday.

Around 1:11 a.m., Murfreesboro Police were called out to assist deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office with a call for shots fired.

Officers were also asked to help disperse a large crowd.

Police said the shooting victim was found near the corner of Halls Hill Pike and Journey Drive, near the city-county line.

Detectives have interviewed several possible witnesses but say at this time, no suspect information is available.

Investigators urge anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.

This is a developing story, stay with News 2 for updates.