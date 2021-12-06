Murfreesboro Police: Home with 2 children inside riddled with bullets

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are asking for the public’s help after two homes were riddled with bullets early Monday morning, including a home with two children inside.

According to police, at least three bullets entered a home on Courtland Street around 2:40 a.m. Thankfully no one was injured, however, police said the shooting endangered the lives of four people, including a 3-year-old and 12-year-old.

An officer heard multiple gunshots while patrolling the area and responded to the scene. When he arrived, he found more than 20 bullet casings in front of two homes. The other home was struck at least six times.

Officers recovered two different types of bullet casings and police believe there may have been multiple shooters.

The person or people responsible could face reckless endangerment and damage to property charges.

Anyone information on the incident is asked to call Detective Cody Thomas at 629-201-5537. A reward up to $1,000 could be available by calling Rutherford County CrimeStoppers at 615 893-STOP (7867). You can also report tips anonymously by downloading the P3 Intel app.