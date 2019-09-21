Murfreesboro police crack down on car break-ins after huge summer spike

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro police are stepping up their efforts to remind people to lock their car doors after a huge spike in car burglaries this summer.

“They were just getting into the cars rummaging through your glove box, your storage area,” said Sergeant Tommy Massey.

One hundred and five cars were burglarized within two weeks in July, according to police.

“That’s way above our norm,” he said.

It’s a crime police have been cracking down on ever since.

“It’s 9 p.m.,” Massey said. “Have you locked your doors? Have you removed items from your car?”

In August, they started the 9 p.m. routine, posting reminders every night on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to lock your doors.

The messages range from funny to serious.

“Some nights we do mix it up in the presentation of it,” he said.

They’ve also stepped up patrols in areas considered hot spots.

Five juveniles have also been arrested suspected of being behind dozens of the break-ins.

“They’ve been using people’s debit and credit cards,” he said. “We’re able to go back and link them to some of these burglaries to autos.”

Police say the new effort is working.

In about two months, the number of reports dropped from an average of six per day to four per day.

“We don’t want anyone to be the victim of a crime if we can help it,” Massey said.