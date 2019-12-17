Murfreesboro police bust fraudulent barcode shoplifting ring

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police and authorities in Alabama say they have busted a fraudulent bar code shoplifting ring.

According to a release, officers in Madison, Alabama arrested 36-year-old James Adkins of Murfreesboro and 44-year-old Daniel Germany for theft of property in the fourth degree on Dec. 10. Adkins is also charged with theft of property in the third degree.

Investigators said Adkins and Germany are accused of going into a Madison, Alabama Walmart and replacing bar codes on toys with fraudulent ones for a much lower price. They said the men would make the purchases at self-checkout registers.

Police said the duo is accused of similar crimes in Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia.

In a release, officials said the Alabama arrest led to a search warrant at Adkins’ Murfreesboro home on Ursuline Drive. Adkins’ wife, 29-year-old Taylor Melvin, was also arrested and charged locally with theft and criminal simulation.

According to Murfreesboro police, Adkins and Melvin operated “The 7 Towers”, an online eBay business, out of the home which also served as a distribution center.

Detectives said they confiscated more than 6,600 toys believed to be valued between $750,000 and $1 Million. They said a lot of the items were purchased using homemade barcodes. Computers, printing label material, and business documents were also seized.

(Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Adkins and Germany have other theft charges pending in Alabama. They are being held in the Madison County Alabama Jail without bond.

Police said Melvin was being held on a $50,000 bond. She was released on bond on Dec. 16 after a Source Hearing to prove her bond money didn’t come from illegal funds.