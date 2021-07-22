Murfreesboro Police ask community to help spot human trafficking signs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Murfreesboro Police say it’s important that the community help to spot the signs of human trafficking to end the growing problem.

“Restaurants, grocery stores, gas stations, of course hotels are huge,” Detective Jonathan Brown said. “Especially ones that take cash only or don’t require ID for check in.”

Brown says even in the daylight, people can see clues, but they have to know what they’re looking for.

Police have spotted human trafficking behaviors in a number of different places, but Brown says specifically in those with high volumes of traffic.

Hotels have been the most common for activity because victims are sent there to work and respond to online advertisements.

“We’ve had it happen where rates are cheapest and places where the rates are highest,” Brown said.

But even though hotel employees at some local hotels participated in Murfreesboro Police’s training sessions, Brown said its important guests be an extra pair of eyes as well.

“If you see a room where you have man after man after man coming in and out of that room,” Brown said.

Guests could also notice if a man significantly older than a woman enter a room together that could be a red flag.

“Often they’ll be shy or withdrawn or timid or they’ll look to one individual or someone in charge to make decisions for them,” Brown said.

The behavior, Brown said, is pretty consistent. It’s the places that may change for where people see the potential victims.

Brown said report anything you think may be suspicious to either local law enforcement or the TBI has a 24-hour hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH.