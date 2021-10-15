Murfreesboro Pike gas station robbed at gunpoint

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police are investigating after a gas station in Nashville was robbed at gunpoint late Thursday night.

The robbery happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the Mapco located at 2101 Murfreesboro Pike.

Metro Police said a man entered the gas station’s store and held the cashier at gunpoint demanding money.

The suspect was able to get away with $100 according to police and is described to be a black male in his 20’s that was wearing a medical face mask.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the armed robbery.

Investigators are checking cameras to help determine the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.