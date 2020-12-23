Murfreesboro PD searching for Amazon carjacking suspects; neighbors worry about repeat crime

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday afternoon, just a few days before Christmas, Murfreesboro police were called to the intersection of Minor Street and Hawkins Avenue.

That’s where detectives say an Amazon delivery woman was held at gunpoint and all of her packages were stolen.

“It’s scary because I work from home and I didn’t hear anything,” said Keva Carrethers, who lives near the crime scene.

Detectives say the delivery driver was a 24-year old woman. She described the suspects to police as two men wearing masks. They took her van and the 73 packages in it.

“I don’t even know how to react,” said Piper Young. “That’s just wild – especially around this time of year.”

Piper Young and Kaleena Kowalski live in a home just a few doors down from where the driver was robbed of her van and packages.

“I’m waiting for a couple things for Christmas right now. I don’t think they were supposed to come yesterday, but still just knowing that something like that happened,” said Kowalski.

“People work hard for what they want in life and it’s terrible for people to come out here just taking,” said Keva Carrethers, who also lives in the neighborhood. “My sister is an Amazon delivery driver so it makes me fearful for her also.”

Amazon released a statement to News 2 saying:

“Nothing is more important to Amazon than the safety of our associates and drivers. We were informed of an incident that occurred involving one of our Delivery Service Partners in Murfreesboro and we are glad the driver is safe. We’re working with local authorities and the delivery service partner as they investigate.” — Leah Seay, Amazon spokesperson

Detectives are now searching for the suspects responsible for this crime. In the meantime, they are offering advice to delivery persons leading up to the holiday.

“Our advice to other delivery drivers is to remain vilgilant. Be aware of your surroundings. If someone is following you on your route as you are making deliveries, that should be a red flag that something may not be right. We would urge any delivery driver in that situation to reach out to police or at the very least, alert their employer,” said Larry Flowers of the Murfreesboro Police Department.