Murfreesboro neighbor describes loud gunshots prior to fatal fiery crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Zetta Jones says she was woken up late Monday night to gunshots.

“Bang, bang, bang, I mean it was just so loud,” Jones said. “I jumped up, I didn’t know what was going on. But evidently, I didn’t see anything, I didn’t see any cars until I seen the car in my backyard.”

Jones said her neighbor called her to let her know that the car in her backyard was on fire.

Murfreesboro Police say that the car crashed after being shot at in the residential area before the vehicle burst into flames.

The female driver did not survive. Police say they believe gunshots came from outside the car and two passengers were still being shot at at the time of the crash and escaped.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood, we don’t have any problems. But it just escalated in our neck of the woods,” Jones said.

Jones explained that the fire was large enough that police could not contain it on their own. Fire crews responded to her backyard to get the car extinguished.

“Halfway up the tree, it was hot. I mean it was still smoking forever after the flames got put out,” Jones said.

Murfreesboro Police are searching for the suspects responsible for shooting at the car. Investigators are asking that anyone with security camera footage or that saw the vehicles involved to contact police.

The reason behind this incident is still under investigation, according to Murfreesboro Police.