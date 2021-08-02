Murfreesboro mother searches for answers two years after son’s murder

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — Terrell Ray was walking to meet his girlfriend at her Murfreesboro apartment on the night of his 30th birthday when he was shot and killed.

August 2, 2019 is the day that changed his mother Trina Anderson’s life forever.

“I’m still waiting for him to come home,” Anderson said. “Just wishing things could be different, turn back the hands of time.”

Two years later Anderson still searches for answers as no suspects have been linked to his murder.

“No rationale, no person, no nothing. Just he’s gone,” Anderson said.

Ray, a dedicated father, had no criminal record. He was living with his mother in Antioch at the time as he went back to school for business.

Anderson said it’s heartbreaking to be sitting in the same place two years later with more questions than answers.

“I don’t know if it was a friend or foe,” Anderson said. “The answers are going to come out.”

Anderson holds out hope that something will lead police to figure out who murdered her son. And that one day she will see justice for his death.

Murfreesboro Police released a reenactment video on Monday for the anniversary. All with the hopes that it will jog someone’s memory that may know something about Ray’s murder at the Villager Condominiums.

“Just think about how it would feel if it was your family,” Anderson said.

If you know anything Murfreesboro Police is asking you call and contact Detective Cox at 615-893-2717.