Murfreesboro man facing charges in shooting death of another man

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Woodbury man on Thursday night in Murfreesboro.

According to Murfreesboro Police, the shooting occurred at a home on the 1100 block of North Rutherford Blvd. around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Stephen R. Lopez, Jr. dead.

Officers arrested 27-year-old James E. Evans III and took him in for evaluation. Evans and Lopez knew each other but details surrounding what led up to the shooting have not yet been given.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

