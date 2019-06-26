Murfreesboro man charged with raping 10-year-old girl

Police arrested a Murfreesboro man on Sunday after he was accused of raping a young girl, according to police documents.

Angelito Paredes, 75, is charged with rape.

Murfreesboro detectives began investigating Paredes after the 10-year-old victim disclosed that inappropriate sexual activity occurred at the suspect’s home over the past year.

After Parades was developed as a suspect, he was interviewed by detectives and later arrested.

Parades is being held at the Rutherford Co. Jail on a $100,000 bond.

