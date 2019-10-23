Murfreesboro man arrested for robbing 4 stores with BB gun

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man is behind bars after police said he robbed four area convenience stores with a BB gun.
According to police, 29-year-old Mark Longmire Jr. is accused of robbing four businesses with what appeared to be a shotgun and getting away with hundreds of dollars and cigarettes.
Longmire Jr. is accused of the following robberies:
- Mapco Mart BP in the 1300 block of Memorial Boulevard on Oct. 11.
- Mapco Mart in the 1400 block of Memorial Boulevard on Oct. 18.
- Smoke Vape & Pipe in the 1000 block of Memorial Boulevard on Oct. 18.
Longmire Jr. was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping.
