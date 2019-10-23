Murfreesboro man arrested for robbing 4 stores with BB gun

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Murfreesboro man is behind bars after police said he robbed four area convenience stores with a BB gun.

According to police, 29-year-old Mark Longmire Jr. is accused of robbing four businesses with what appeared to be a shotgun and getting away with hundreds of dollars and cigarettes.

Longmire Jr. is accused of the following robberies:

Mapco Mart BP in the 1300 block of Memorial Boulevard on Oct. 11.

Mapco Mart in the 1400 block of Memorial Boulevard on Oct. 18.

Smoke Vape & Pipe in the 1000 block of Memorial Boulevard on Oct. 18.

Mapco Mart BP in the 1300 block of Memorial Boulevard

Longmire Jr. was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.