Murfreesboro man accused of stabbing uncle to death

Police say 28-year-old Carmen De la Cruz was arrested after his uncle was found stabbed to death early Monday morning.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Murfreesboro man is facing second-degree murder charges after police found his unce stabbed to death on Fowler Street early Monday morning.

Police say 28-year-old Carmen De la Cruz was arrested after his uncle, Gregorio Zetino was stabbed following an alleged argument between the two. Zetino was pronounced dead at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Following the stabbing, police say De la Cruz wrecked his 2006 Ford Explorer on Sherrill Boulevard and fled on foot. The department’s K-9 unit found De la Cruz in an apartment complex on Dill Lane.

De la Cruz is being held on a $200,000 bond and has a General Sessions Court hearing on November 17.