Murfreesboro house party shooting suspect arrested in Cheatham County

MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WKRN) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting at a Murfreesboro house party has been arrested in Cheatham County.

Murfreesboro police say 23-year-old Layy Johnson III was arrested Tuesday afternoon without incident by authorities from the Rutherford County Criminal Warrants Division, with help from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office and the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Johnson is charged with first degree murder for the deadly shooting of 21-year-old Giovanni Gilis on Ewing Blvd.

He is being held without bond at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to appear in Rutherford County General Sessions Court on April 5.