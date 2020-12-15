Murder suspect’s past highlights issues within juvenile justice system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Once Devaunte Hill was arrested on Friday for the murder of Nashville nurse, Caitlyn Kaufman, News 2 learned more of the 21-year-old’s criminal history.

Hill started his juvenile record when at 16-years-old he shot at four members of his family inside their East Nashville apartment. Hill entered a guilty plea for the 2016 incident on four charges of aggravated assault.

Once he had served time with the Department of Children’s Services for that crime by 2017, Hill was brought back to court for a robbery. He entered another guilty plea which would put him in DCS custody until he turned 19.

Now facing murder charges, Nashville prosecutor turned defense attorney Jim Todd said it’s not uncommon for juvenile offenders to commit more violent crimes as adults.

“Certainly, it looks bad when a juvenile has gone through the most extensive form of juvenile punishment rehabilitation and then allegedly committing a very serious crime,” said Todd.

Todd said that has a lot to do with how the law is written and what judges are able to do for rehabilitation of teens.

“The laws that govern juvenile crime, for lack of a better term, are old, antiquated and leave juvenile courts like Judge Calloway in very difficult situations,” Todd said.

In order for the juvenile justice system to change Todd says money and resources would need to be provided at a state level.

“You need a facility that can teach a child a trade, keep them long enough to let them develop, and then make sure they’re released safely, sometimes in a different community than where they came from,” said Todd.

Hill has already racked up charges on his adult record over the last two years.

Since getting out at 19, Hill was charged with drug paraphernalia in 2018. And this year he has added assault and driving under a suspended license.