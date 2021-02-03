Murder suspect out on bond arrested at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A murder suspect out of jail on bond was arrested on drug and weapons charges at an East Nashville gas station Tuesday night.

A warrant states detectives were conducting surveillance along North Seventh Street, when they observed Erick Archibald get into a vehicle near the location. Undercover detectives said they followed Archibald, until he parked at a nearby MAPCO along Main Street.

Metro police said Archibald was taken into custody inside of the MAPCO, where a loaded Glock 27 with an extended magazine was found in the pocket of his sweatpants, along with ten to 15 grams of marijuana. Heroin and cocaine were found in the vehicle he was driving, according to investigators.

Detectives said they knew Archibald was out on bond for first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery, which prohibited him from carrying a firearm.

Police said Archibald explained he traveled to the gas station after hanging out with friends at a residence on North Seventh Street near Howerton Street. During a search of the home, detectives said they found five firearms , at least two of which were stolen, and multiple sets of magazines, along with 65 grams of cocaine and 40 grams of marijuana.

Court documents show Gerald Brooks, 24, was arrested in connection with the drugs and weapons found in the home. His bond was set at approximately $188,500 on charges including gun theft, drug possession and multiple counts of being a felon in possession.

Archibald was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday night on charges including vehicle theft, drug possession and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $111,000.

At the time of his arrest, Archibald was out on bond after being charged with murder in the Dec. 3, 2016 shooting death of 19-year-old Moniteon Smith. The fatal shooting happened in the parking lot of Swett’s Restaurant on Clifton Avenue.