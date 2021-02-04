Murder suspect charged after gunshots fired at Sonic manager near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 38-year-old man arrested after a fatal shooting last week outside of a strip club near downtown Nashville has been charged with firing gunshots at the manager of a nearby restaurant days earlier.

A warrant states the manager of the Sonic on Murfreesboro Pike near Fesslers Lane said he was leaving just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 26, when he saw a man standing near the restaurant’s exit. He told detectives he recognized the man as a beggar who he gave food earlier in the night.

The manager said the man had a handgun and began shooting at him as he turned onto Murfreesboro Pike, striking his vehicle multiple times, as he drove off.

In the days that followed, the manager said he saw a media release about a man named Rojelio Rivera who had been charged with criminal homicide for the shooting death of a 43-year-old man in the parking lot of Crazy Horse Nashville on McCann Street, a little more than a mile from Sonic, the night of Jan. 28. He said he recognized Rivera as the man who fired at him.

Rivera was arrested Jan. 29 in connection with the fatal shooting. He was charged Wednesday night with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting at the Sonic manager.