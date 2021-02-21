Murder suspect arrested after carjacking, kidnapping two women

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for murder was arrested late Saturday night after carjacking a vehicle and kidnapping two people inside the vehicle while trying to avoid arrest.

Metro police say at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were conducting surveillance at an apartment building on N. Natchez Court after receiving information telling them that suspect Antwan Churchwell, 28, was at the apartment.

Police had been searching for Churchwell in connection to the February 1 murder of 24-year-old Mayte Aguirre, who was shot inside a car on Glenrose Avenue. The investigation accuses Churchwell of shooting Aguirre from the back seat as she was riding in the front passenger seat.

Officers saw Churchwell come out of the apartment briefly, armed with a pistol before going back inside.

Officers then immediately entered the building, prompting Churchwell to run away and make his way to a convenience store in the 3500 block of Nolensville Pike. At the store, Churchwell saw a 38-year-old man get out of his car.

According to police, Churchwell then grabbed the man, threw him out of the way and drove off in the man’s car with the man’s 16-year-old daughter and 31-year-old female cousin still inside. The two women late told police Churchwell pointed his gun at them and told them not to use their phones as he drove.

Officers then started a pursuit of the car, following Churchwell who drove over 75 miles per hour into oncoming lanes of traffic and even drove the wrong way down a one-way street. Churchwell ended up crashing into a brick wall at the intersection of Trimble and Chestnut Streets.

After the crash, police say Churchwell got out of the car and ran away. Officers saw him hop a locked fence in the 70 block of Trimble Street. A canine unit quickly responded to the scene and took Churchwell into custody. The two women inside the car were not injured.

In addition to criminal homicide, Churchwell now faces several other charges, including carjacking, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, child endangerment, felony evading arrest and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.