Multiple juveniles arrested for Monday crime spree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple juveniles have been arrested for their actions during a Monday crime spree.

Police say at around 9:50 a.m. a woman was in her car at the Shell gas station on Shelby Avenue when the suspects pointed a handgun at her, demanding money. She told them she didn’t have any and the suspects fled.

At around 1:30 p.m., a man was returning to his car parked at a strip mall in the 5500 block of Old Hickory Boulevard, when he saw young men rummaging through his car. He confronted the suspects, resulting in a fight. One of the suspects fired a shot, hitting the man’s car. The suspects fled in a SUV.

Around 10 minutes later, the same suspects were seen pulling on a car’s door handles in the parking lot of Waterford Landing Apartments on Old Hickory Boulevard. They also demanded a woman’s purse.

The woman ran from them and the suspects fled the scene in two cars, including a blue Honda CRV that had been reported stolen from the Mapco in the 700 block of Main Street Monday at around 4 a.m. The owner of the car stocks produce at the market, according to police.

On Tuesday night, an officer assigned to investigate recent robberies saw a stolen silver Chevrolet Camaro on Main Street in East Nashville. The driver pulled into the parking lot of the Walgreens on Gallatin Avenue, where two of the three occupants, including a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old, were taken into custody.

The third occupant, a 15-year-old who was driving the car, was arrested a short time later. Officers recovered a handgun from the teen and charged him with vehicle theft and juvenile handgun possession.

The Camaro was reported stolen Monday morning from a construction site in the 1900 block of Holly Street where it had been left unlocked with the keys inside.