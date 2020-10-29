Multiple drug arrests following Wilson County traffic stops

Two people are behind bars facing multiple drug charges following two Tuesday night traffic stops in Wilson County.

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are behind bars facing multiple drug charges following two Tuesday night traffic stops in Wilson County.

During the first traffic stop, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Logan Hackett found two clear baggies with blue heroin, another baggie with hydrocodone pills, and $580 in cash. As a result, 33-year-old Maurice Bailey was arrested.

A short time later, during a separate traffic stop, Deputy Jake Smith noticed a passenger placing a large brown bag down her pants while Deputy Hackett was talking to the driver. The passenger was identified as 30-year-old Janette Redd. Deputy Nycole Vaughn searched Redd and found around two ounces of crystal meth, 27 pills of Alprazolam, four oxycodone pills, six hydrocodone pills, morphine, and marijuana. Deputies say they also found more than $1,600 cash and $756 in coins.

“These two arrests will have a fundamental impact on our fight against the opioid crisis,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “Both individuals had large amounts of drugs and U.S. currency on them which indicate their intentions to supply those to people who potentially will form or have already formed an addiction. These are very dangerous drugs that are taking the lives of many people and we are going to continue to hold the ones responsible accountable for their actions.”

Bailey was charged with possession with intent for resale of a Schedule I substance and possession with intent to resale a Schedule II substance.

Redd was charged with possession with intent for resale of a Schedule VI substance, possession with intent for resale of a schedule IV substance, three counts of simple possession of a schedule II substance, drug paraphernalia, and possession of Methamphetamine with intent to manufacture, deliver, or sale.

Bailey is being held on a $500,000 bond. Redd is facing a $74,000 bond.