Mug shot released of woman accused of killing Brentwood officer in Thursday crash

Woman booked in Williamson County Jail following the fatal crash involving a Brentwood officer.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has booked 24-year-old Ashley Bianco Ruth Kroese at the Criminal Justice Center. 

District Attorney Kim Helper told News 2 Kroese would be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after she was released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center. On Sunday the Tennessee Highway Patrol charged Kroese of Thompson Station in the death of Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza. The crash happened Thursday, June 18 on Franklin Road.  

Monday afternoon Kroese was released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in stable condition.  

Helper said Kroese is being held on a $750,000 bond.  

