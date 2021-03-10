MTSU students accused of stealing more than $100k from university

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A set of Middle Tennessee State University students have been accused of stealing from student organizations.

“Just sad that they would do that, especially from like an organization,” said freshman Jared Helsdon.

According to the Tennesse Bureau of Investigation, Mohamed Gure and Mohamed Osman, both 22 years old, fraudulently took $114,000 in student activity fees from the University’s Somali Student Association and Muslim Student Association.

“I think it’s so stupid, honestly,” said Katherine Everett, also a freshman. “I mean, I don’t see what they would need all that money for.”

TBI agents say the money was taken over a three-year period.

“I hate that,” said sophomore Jatorria Lee. “Especially for minority organizations. I wish that people wouldn’t be taking money during all of this because people need that, and organizations help people have an escape.”

In a statement to News 2, President Sidney McPhee wrote in part:

“These allegations are disappointing and will be forcefully addressed. I want to thank our administrators and auditors who reported their suspicions to the State Comptroller for review. If proven to be true, we will pursue every appropriate legal and campus judicial action to hold those accountable and recoup the funds.”

President McPhee says the university has already begun to institute corrective measures. They include:

Reviewing how the Student Activity Fee Committee considers funding requests

Additional steps to ensure future monies are used properly and fulfill their stated purposes

Faculty advisors for student groups to take on a greater role in mentoring

Tightened requirements on documentation of expenses

On Tuesday, Gure and Osman were arrested and booked into the Rutherford County Jail. Both face charges of theft, forgery, and criminal simulation.