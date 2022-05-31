MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A road rage call ended with Mount Juliet officers seizing drugs and guns from a teenager.

According to Mount Juliet Police, officers received and responded to a road rage incident on Lebanon Road. When they arrived on the scene, they located the suspect car and were able to apprehend a 17-year-old male from Nashville who reportedly pointed a gun at a motorist.

Police found two handguns and multiple drugs on the teen, including ecstasy pills and marijuana. The teen was also driving without a license.