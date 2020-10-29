Mt. Juliet police stop stolen vehicle driven by 13-year-old runaway

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 13-year-old runaway was taken into custody in Mt. Juliet Thursday morning after police intercepted a vehicle stolen from Nashville.

Officers stopped the 2007 Buick Lucerne at a gas station on Mt. Juliet road near Interstate 40 around 5:30 a.m. The police department’s Guardian Shield program, which uses smart technology to scan license plates, alerted officers to the vehicle stolen from Nashville on Monday.

The driver was identified by Mt. Juliet police as a 13-year-old runaway from Nashville.

No additional information was immediately released.