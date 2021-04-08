Mt. Juliet Police seeking info after woman followed home, sexually assaulted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police are looking for a suspect accused of following a woman home from a Nashville nightclub, forcing his way into her apartment, and sexually assaulting her.

Police are calling the incident a brutal sexual assault. On April 6, the adult male suspect arrived at Deja Vu on Church Street in Nashville. The suspect waited for the victim to leave and followed her to Mt. Juliet in a newer-model Maroon Cadillac CT5 with no license plate.

Once in Mt. Juliet, the suspect forced his way into the victim’s apartment at Providence Trail Apartments, where he allegedly struck her with a handgun, tied the victim up, and sexually assaulted her. He stole a large sum of cash and fled.

Police say the suspect is also wanted in large thefts in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.

“Our detectives are aggressively investigating this awful crime. The suspect is a dangerous person, and he must be apprehended soon before there are more victims,” Chief James Hambrick said in a statement. “If anyone thinks they know who the suspect is, they are urged to give us a call.”

Once identified, detectives will seek charges in the Mt. Juliet incident for four counts of Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Burglary, and Aggravated Assault.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at www.mjpd.org.