Mt. Juliet Police searching for suspects who broke into unlocked cars

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police are searching for suspects who broke into cars overnight in Tuscan Gardens and Stonehollow neighborhoods.

Surveillance video shows a suspect rummaging through an unlocked car and another suspect checking car doors before both ran off.

If you have any information that may help investigators, you’re asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police department at (615) 754-8477. All callers can remain anonymous. You can also submit a tip anonymously online at www.mjpd.org.

Mt. Juliet Police is urging all residents to lock their car doors and to take firearms and valuables out of their cars.