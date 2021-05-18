Mt. Juliet Police searching for suspect who ran from officer

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police are currently searching the Hickory Hills neighborhood for a suspect who ran from a police officer during a traffic stop
According to investigators, the suspect is described as a mid-30s Black male, tall and lean, wearing white shirt and dark-colored sweatpants.
Investigators say the suspect fled into a wooded area. Residents should remain alert for the man.
If you have any information regarding the suspected individual’s whereabouts, contact Mt. Juliet Police at (615) 754-2550.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.