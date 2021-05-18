Mt. Juliet Police searching for suspect who ran from officer

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet Police are currently searching the Hickory Hills neighborhood for a suspect who ran from a police officer during a traffic stop

According to investigators, the suspect is described as a mid-30s Black male, tall and lean, wearing white shirt and dark-colored sweatpants.

Investigators say the suspect fled into a wooded area. Residents should remain alert for the man.

If you have any information regarding the suspected individual’s whereabouts, contact Mt. Juliet Police at (615) 754-2550.

