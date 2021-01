Mt. Juliet officers arrested a driver under the influence who was trying to drive around a post Thursday night.

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet officers arrested a driver under the influence who was trying to drive around a post Thursday night.

According to Mt. Juliet police, they received a call about an impaired driver driving down West Division Street. Officers discovered the driver trying to maneuver around a bollard on the Town Center Greenway.

According to a tweet from the department, a 22-year-old female was arrested for driving under the influence.