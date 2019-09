MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police are trying to identify two suspects who allegedly stole electronics and vandalized property at Walmart in the process.

On September 4, police say two people entered Walmart in Mt. Juliet.

According to police, they broke through security cases just before stealing nearly $6,500 in electronics.

Police say they managed to push their cart filled with stolen items out of Walmart.

If you recognize the suspects in the photo, call Mt. Juliet Police at (615) 754-8477.