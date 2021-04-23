Mt. Juliet police looking for man who pointed gun at two families on I-40

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mt. Juliet police are looking for a man seen pointing a gun toward at least two drivers on Interstate 40 Thursday night.



Just before 8 p.m. a family was driving east on I-40 around Providence and Gold Bear Gateway when all of a sudden, a man in a red Chevrolet Impala driving erratically pulled up next to their car and pointed a gun right at them.

They immediately hit the breaks and got off the interstate to call police.

As police were taking the report, another vehicle pulled up with a mom and several children in the car to tell police the same exact thing happened to them.

They were unable to get the license plate of the vehicle, but police are hoping someone who was driving on the interstate at the same time may have caught the driver on dash cam video.

“We really, truly want to try to figure out what was going on and there’s no idea to be able to determine what was going on with this individual’s mind to want to pull out a firearm and point that to different motorists on Interstate 40. It’s possible there may be other victims and they just didn’t see it or they just have not reported it to us, and we’re just trying to investigate it. Hopefully we may get a tip and that’ll lead us to the suspect,” Captain Tyler Chandler said.

Police, along with other agencies, were not able to find the man last night. Witnesses describe him as a man wearing a black sweatshirt, driving a 2006-2014 red Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone who saw this man or may know who he is should call police at 615-754-2550.