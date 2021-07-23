Mt. Juliet police investigating possible kidnapping

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet after investigating a possible kidnapping situation.

Police say dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman saying she was being held against her will by her ex-boyfriend and that her life was being threatened. The call was made while she was traveling in a car on Interstate 40 westbound through Mt. Juliet toward Nashville. Dispatchers lost contact with the caller and officers later found her phone on the side of I-40.

While on the call, the woman was in distress and was involved in a struggle with someone. While screaming for her life, her phone was taken and thrown out of the car’s window, according to police.

Officers believe 53-year-old Samantha Dean is the woman who made the call. She has ties to the La Vergne and Dallas, Texas area. Police say they are very concerned for her well-being and safety and are not sure where she was taken against her will.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-8477, or by clicking here.