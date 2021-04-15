Mt. Juliet police investigating armed robbery, unlocked car burglary

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Mt. Juliet are investigating two incidents that happened Wednesday night near Devonshire Drive.

Police say at around 10:40 p.m. a man was sitting at Devonshire Drive pond pier when he was approached by two suspects, described as male teenagers wearing hooded sweatshirts, face masks and armed with handguns.

The suspects pointed their guns at the victim and demanded his valuables. They then told the victim to turn around and count while they ran away from the scene.

After the suspects ran away the victim, who was not injured, heard a car start up, which quickly fled toward Lebanon Road. The victim told police his view of the car was blocked and therefore he could not describe it.

In addition to the armed robbery, police are also investigating an incident where a handgun and iPad were stolen from an unlocked car on Sunnyhill Drive, a Devonshire Drive side street.

Police believe the suspects involved in the armed robbery were out checking for unlocked cars when they noticed the victim and took the opportunity to rob him at gunpoint.

Residents who live in the area are asked to review their surveillance camera footage to see if it captured any valuable video that could help police with their investigation. The best time range to check video is from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling 615-754-TIPS or by clicking here.