MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are looking for the culprits responsible for breaking into 11 cars in a church parking lot Sunday.

The burglaries happened at the St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.

Several officers responded to the scene. In video and photos from a News 2 crew you can see people gathered around the police cruisers.

Officers on the scene said several car windows were smashed and valuable items stolen. No weapons were stolen.

Detectives have been processing the evidence and getting witness statements, as well as reviewing any available surveillance video.

Car break-ins at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Mt. Juliet, TN (WKRN photo)

According to Mt. Juliet Police Captain Tyler Chandler, officers were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle in Nashville, which was reported stolen out of Clarksville.

Detectives continue to pursue leads on the case.

If you have any information about the break-ins, you’re urged to call Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-2550.